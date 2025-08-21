Luton will look to ease Chong in gently as winger returns to training

Town attacker finally over his injury worries

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield will go gentle on the returning Tahith Chong as he looks to ease him back into the first team squad this season.

The 25-year-old hasn’t featured in a competitive game for the Hatters since coming on for the second half as the Hatters were beaten 5-3 at West Bromwich Albion during the final day of last season in May which meant Town were relegated out of the Championship. Although there were plenty of rumours that Chong was one of many who were likely to leave Kenilworth Road over the summer, that didn’t materialise, Chong suffering an injury when he picked up another issue soon after returning to pre-season training.

The winger, who was signed when Town were preparing for the Premier League in the summer of 2023, has played 69 times so far with seven goals to his name, but injuries have restricted him to just seven outings for Bloomfield since he was appointed at the helm back in January, only starting twice, that the 1-1 draw at Stoke City, plus the 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Tahith Chong is back in training once more - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

If he can get the ex-Manchester United youngster and player who ripped Luton apart when at Birmingham City in August 2021 fit and playing at full tilt, then Bloomfield is excited about the prospect of finally being able to use him on a more consistent basis, saying: “He’s just started joining in with the first sets of passing elements with the lads.

"He’s back in training, I think this Saturday comes too soon but certainly by next week he’ll be part of the group and part of the consideration. We’re going to have to be a little bit gentle with him but he has had plenty of sessions with the medical team and the sports science team so he has been building up that robustness away from the group.

"Now he’s coming back into training sessions with the first team and we hope to include him as soon as we can but we’ll make sure we’re careful. His pace and attacking intent, being left footed, the balance that gives you as well. If you’ve got a fit Tahith Chong in the Championship, in League One, in the Premier League, he’s an attacking threat and he’s someone you’re pleased to have so it’s someone that we’re really pleased to get back on the fitness trail.”

With Chong now pushing for a place in the squad once more, with Luton’s other injury problems bar those to Elijah Adebayo and Jacob Brown showing signs of beginning to clear, Bloomfield is hoping to have a number of selection puzzles to solve in the coming weeks. He continued: “We hope to have Reu (Walters) back soon as well, maybe for Burton next week, which is another option on that side.

"Hakeem (Odoffin) and Izzy (Jones) are a bit further away, but with Christ (Makosso) and Reu coming back and Chongy, we’re hoping to get stronger as soon as possible. Teden (Mengi) is back out on the grass as well, we hope to have him back amongst the group next week as well, so we’re starting to get some bodies back.

"You want that competition, especially in these busy run of fixtures. We're looking at the team for Saturday, with Cohen (Bramall), with Gideon (Kodua), with Jerry (Yates), there’s a few of them that are feeling those minutes, so it’s just about making sure that we’ve got a group that can really go and get at it on Saturday against Cardiff. Then we hope to start welcoming more bodies back and that competition for places is what we want.”

Meanwhile, England U21 centre half Mengi, who has been out following a poor tackle received during the pre-season contest with National League Southend United, wrote on his Instagram after Luton’s 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening: “Great result for the team last night. Separately I’m back on the grass and I'm back hungrier than ever.”