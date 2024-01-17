Luton will travel to Everton in FA Cup as Gomes seals narrow victory over Palace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town will travel to fellow Premier League side Everton in the FA Cup fourth round after the Toffees defeated Crystal Palace in their third round replay this evening.

Sean Dyche’s side, who could be facing a second points deduction after being hit with a Premier League charge for breaches of the league's Profitability and Sustainability rules this week, along with Nottingham Forest, saw off the Eagles 1-0 at Goodison Park thanks to Andre Gomes' terrific 25-yard free kick.

The Hatters booked their place in the next stage by beating Bolton Wanderers 2-1 last night courtesy of goals from Tahith Chong and Chiedozie Ogbene as they will now head to Merseyside on the weekend of January 27, a date and ticket information to be announced in due course.

Luton celebrate Tom Lockyer's opening goal in their 2-1 win at Everton earlier this season - pic: Lewis Storey/Getty Images