Luton will travel to Everton in FA Cup as Gomes seals narrow victory over Palace
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton Town will travel to fellow Premier League side Everton in the FA Cup fourth round after the Toffees defeated Crystal Palace in their third round replay this evening.
Sean Dyche’s side, who could be facing a second points deduction after being hit with a Premier League charge for breaches of the league's Profitability and Sustainability rules this week, along with Nottingham Forest, saw off the Eagles 1-0 at Goodison Park thanks to Andre Gomes' terrific 25-yard free kick.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Hatters booked their place in the next stage by beating Bolton Wanderers 2-1 last night courtesy of goals from Tahith Chong and Chiedozie Ogbene as they will now head to Merseyside on the weekend of January 27, a date and ticket information to be announced in due course.
It is the second time Rob Edwards’ side have travelled to Everton this term, picking up their first ever Premier League win over the Toffees in September, when Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris secured a 2-1 victory. The two sides last met in the FA Cup for a sixth round tie back in the 1985-86 season, Mick Harford and Mark Stein netting in a 2-2 draw at Kenilworth Road, before Town lost the replay 1-0.