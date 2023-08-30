News you can trust since 1891
Luton will travel to Exeter City in Carabao Cup third round

Town on the road to St James Park
By Mike Simmonds
Published 30th Aug 2023, 22:47 BST- 1 min read

Luton will head to League One Exeter City in the Carabao Cup third round after the draw was made this evening.

The Grecians reached this stage of the competition for the first time since 1989 on Tuesday night, when they defeated Stevenage on penalties at St James Park.

Managed by Gary Caldwell, City have made an excellent start to the season, sitting second in the table, with three wins and a draw from their opening five games.

Luton will travel to Exeter in the Carabao Cup third round - pic: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesLuton will travel to Exeter in the Carabao Cup third round - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Luton’s last trip to Exeter came in a League Two contest, also in midweek, as they won 4-1 back in October 2017, James Collins, Dan Potts, Danny Hylton and Harry Cornick all scoring.

Full draw: Newcastle v Manchester City; Chelsea v Brighton; Mansfield v Peterborough; Newcastle v Manchester City; Liverpool v Leicester; Blackburn v Cardiff; Fulham v Norwich; Salford v Burnley; Brentford v Arsenal; Lincoln v West Ham; Bournemouth v Stoke; Bradford v Middlesbrough; Port Vale v Sutton United; Manchester United v Crystal Palace; Aston Villa v Everton; Exeter v Luton; Ipswich v Wolves.

