Carlton Morris and Teden Mengi hold Tom Lockyer's shirt aloft after a terrific 3-2 win at Sheffield United this afternoon - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

An absolutely bonkers second half at Bramall Lane saw the Hatters give their travelling supporters a wonderful late Christmas present by beating relegation rivals Sheffield United to make it back-to-back wins for the first time in the Premier League this season.

Following a fairly pedestrian opening 45 minutes in which the Hatters led through Alfie Doughty's first top flight goal, there were little signs of just what the over 30,000 supporters were going to witness after the break, as the Blades offered precious in terms of a serious threat. However, those in attendance then saw four goals in just 20 minutes, all scored by home players, but thankfully while two of them landed in the Town net, two also nestled into the Blades net, as the hosts hit back to lead 2-1, only for Luton to end up winning 3-2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before kick-off Hatters boss Rob Edwards made just the one change, Issa Kabore failing to recover from the injury that forced him off against Newcastle on Saturday, with Ryan Giles coming in for his first start since early September. That saw Doughty move over to the right wingback role, as Luton settled into the contest, forcing two corners that were well cleared by their hosts.

Town had to do some defending though when the Blades broke, Amari'i Bell blocking one attempt away and Oli McBurnie putting a header over the top. Luton's impressive start then paid off on 17 minutes when Albert Sambi Lokonga, who had already played one splendid raking pass to Doughty, this time found his team-mate with a far simpler ball.

Rather than cut back on to his left foot, he opted to skip past his man on the outside, before using his favoured peg to hit a tame shot that was straight at Wes Foderingham, who inexplicably let it through his legs and into the net. It took a good few seconds for the away fans to realise what had happened, eventually cottoning on to the fact that Town's players were celebrating a goal and not just winning another corner.

Buoyed by the opener, Luton threatened again on 22 minutes, as Elijah Adebayo did brilliantly to win a header and send Townsend away, the winger's cross met by his team-mate who lacked enough power to beat Foderingham. Town stopper Thomas Kaminski was called into action on the half hour, flying to his left to beat away Gustavo Hamer's free kick, given harshly against Gabe Osho, before Andre Brooks had a crack from outside the box, screwing wide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town were their own worst enemies on 32 minutes, Giles giving the ball away to James McAtee who advanced on the right, cut in and tried to pick out the bottom corner, not missing by much. Doughty was a constant menace though, left in acres of space on the right and eventually picked out on 38 minutes, choosing to cut on to his left this time, sending in a shot that looked destined to curl in but for a late deflection.

The wingback took the corner himself, another dangerous delivery picking out Barkley who headed narrowly over the top. United asserted themselves in the closing stages though, as with Jack Robinson's long throws they were always a threat, the ball falling to Brooks whose blast hit Adebayo and went behind, Auston Trusty heading the resulting set-piece against the point of post and bar.

Needing a strong second half showing, Town didn't make the most confident of beginnings, Teden Mengi slicing George Baldock's teasing cross inches over his own bar. Lokonga then highlighted his growing importance with a magnificent block on half time sub Max Lowe when he was picked out by Cameron Archer, throwing himself in the way of the shot.

Giles sent a good opening wastefully over the top, while Brown got away on the left as well, his cross-shot straight at the grateful Foderingham. You got the sense the game was a knife-edge now, and so it proved, Luton's play-off final foe Gustavo Hamer slicing wastefully over from range after space opened up for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the home fans clearly disgruntled by their own keeper Foderingham, who had a tendency to hold on to the ball, despite United being behind, his clearance was cut out by Barkley who sent Townsend away, his curler gathered by the under-fire stopper. The Luton attacker had another crack on the hour mark after picking up a misplaced pass by Vini Souza, as he sent a dipping attempt narrowly over the top, which was to prove Town's last effort on target of their own.

With James McAtee the creative spark for the hosts, he had a huge hand in the equaliser on 61 minutes, speeding into the box where he was bundled over by a posse of Town defenders. Referee Sam Alison waved play on and as Luton stopped, the on-loan ex-Manchester City player trickster was able to prod the ball through to Oli McBurnie, who beat Kaminski to make it 1-1.

Luton then went from what had looked like a position of real authority at the break to the verge of a deflating defeat just seven minutes later, a loose ball falling at the feet of McBurnie and his cross caused havoc at the back post.

Lokonga slid in brilliantly to prevent it being turned in, only to see the loose ball rebound out Anel Ahmedhodzic who had the freedom of Sheffield to sidefoot the ball over the line and put his side in front.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwards responded by bringing on Carlton Morris and Chiedozie Ogbene for Adebayo and Giles, a move that was to prove key, as the Hatters hit back on 77 minutes, Ogbene winning a corner that never was and the set-piece was recycled out to Morris. His deep cross saw Robinson grappling with Osho, the ball flicking off the United man's head to nestle into the bottom corner and bring Luton level.

Town then somehow led 3-2 just four minutes later, Morris once more the architect, putting a home defender on the floor looking up to deliver a fierce cross that hit Anis Slimane before looping into the corner, sending the away fans packed behind the goal into bedlam. United rang the changes to try and get back into the game again, an acrobatic overhead attempt from one of them, Will Osula, seeing Kaminski shovel over the top.

With eight minutes of stoppage time added, Slimani tried to make amends for his own goal when found in acres of space, only to get too much on his attempt as it landed in the stands. In the final moments, the Blades threw Foderingham up, but two towering headers by Mads Andersen ensured Town held on valiantly to triumph 3-2.

Blades: Wes Foderingham, George Baldock, Auston Trusty, Gustavo Hamer (Anis Slimane 72), Oli McBurnie, Cameron Archer (Will Osula 86), Anel Ahmedhodzic (C), Jack Robinson (Rhian Brewster 86), Vini Souza (Oliver Norwood 86), James McAtee, Andre Brooks (Max Lowe 46).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subs not used: Adam Davies, Ben Osborn, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Alfiie Doughty (Mads Andersen 78), Teden Mengi, Gabe Osho, Amari'i Bell (C), Ryan Giles (Chiedozie Ogbene 72) , Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley, Andros Townsend (Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 84), Jacob Brown, Elijah Adebayo (Carlton Morris 72).

Subs not used: Tim Krul, James Shea, Tahith Chong, Cauley Woodrow, Luke Berry.

Referee: Sam Allison.

Booked: Ahmedhodzic, Baldock, Robinson, Hamer, Norwood.