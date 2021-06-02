Luton win the race to sign former Hammers defender Burke from Hull City on a free transfer

Hull defender Reece Burke has agreed to join Luton

Luton boss Nathan Jones was thrilled to see off competition from other Championship clubs to sign Hull City defender Reece Burke on a free transfer this morning.

The 24-year-old will arrive at Kenilworth Road once his contract at the KCOM Stadium runs out at the end of this month, after helping the Tigers win the League One title last term.

Burke started his career with West Ham at the age of nine and made his first debut against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup during January 2014, a game in which Dan Potts started and Elliot Lee was on the bench for.

During his five years with the Hammers, the defender spent time on loan at Bradford, where he was named Player of the Season, as well as having stints with Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers.

He left West Ham in 2018 after playing 15 times and scoring once, to join Hull, going on to make 110 appearances for City, scoring five goals.

Speaking to the club's official website, Town boss Nathan Jones said: "We’re delighted to get this deal for Reece done because we’ve liked him for a while.

“He’s a good age, has good pedigree and is different to what we have at the club.

"He turned down other Championship clubs to come here, so we are convinced of his commitment to become a top player, which we feel he will achieve.