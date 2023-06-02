Luton wingback Doughty 'hated every single second' of Hatters' penalty shoot-out

Hatters wingback Alfie Doughty admitted he ‘hated evey single second’ of Town’s ultimately successful penalty shootout over Coventry City at Wembley on Saturday.

The 22-year-old wasn’t involved as such, having to stand on the sidelines after being substituted during normal time, Fred Onyedinma on in his place.

After Joe Taylor’s extra-time goal was ruled out for handball, the game then went to spotkicks, Luton scoring their first five attempts, Carlton Morris, Taylor, Marvelous Nakamba, Jordan Clark and Luke Berry all on target.

Alfie Doughty lifts the trophy at Wembley

The Sky Blues did the same though, forcing it to sudden death, with Town centre half Dan Potts sending Ben Wilson the wrong way to roll his attempt into the corner.

City defender Fankaty Dabo then stepped up to level, only to slice well wide of the target, sending Luton into the Premier League.

Doughty said: “I knew that the boys could take pens as we’ve been practicing them a lot, so I was quite confident with that, but still, it was very nerve-wracking.

"I hated every single second of it, but they were very good pens and we got the job done.

“I stood there and I was just in complete shock.

"I couldn’t move, it was amazing and that’s a feeling I’ll never be able to describe.”

During the second half of extra time, the majority of the Hatters’ bench were out of their seats and sprinting down the touchline, when Taylor robbed sub Jonathan Panzo and then beat Wilson for what looked like the deciding goal.

A VAR check meant it was pulled back for what was a clear handball in the build-up from the forward though, as Doughty revealed why he just hadn’t joined his team-mates in leaving the dug-out, continuing: “There was two reasons why I wasn’t.

"First was I couldn’t as I had cramp.

"Second, I just knew that VAR would check it and something would come up.

"So I stood there, stood there and low and behold look what happens, but it is what it is.

“You kind of have to hold back with your celebrations as you never know what happens.

"There could have been a foul about a minute before in the build-up play so you actually never know if it’s actually going to be a goal or not.”

Doughty did let himself indulge midway through the first half when Elliah Adebayo had done brilliantly to tee up Jordan Clark to arrow the Hatters into a 1-0 lead.

He said: “We all know that Clarky can finish, we’ve seen that over the year and even in training as well.

"So when I saw him there, I was pretty much celebrating as I knew that he could finish.”

City equalised in the second period through Gustavo Hamer, but Town should really have been out of sight by then, Gable Osho’s goal ruled out for offside and missing a host of glorious chances.

Adebayo volleyed wide, with Carlton Morris also off target, while Doughty himself had a great opportunity, his effort blocked and looping up over Wilson, only to be cleared off the line and against Adebayo’s elbow for yet another goal that was chalked off.

The former Charlton and Stoke winger added: “I didn’t actually hit it well, I miss-hit it, so I’m quite annoyed with myself for that, but I definitely want to recreate that moment (winning), it was quite good.

“I watched the game back, and we could have been about 4-0 up in the first half.

"It’s just hilarious as it’s like, the game’s so tight but it could have won in the first 20 minutes when we could have scored so many goals.

