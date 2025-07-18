Luton winger ruled out for a few months after suffering stress fracture

Jones won’t feature for Town in early part of the club’s League One campaign

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton’s preparations for the League One campaign have received a major blow with the news that winger Izzy Jones has been sidelined for a few months due to a stress fracture in his back.

The 26-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window, going on to make 18 appearances, scoring twice, but was unable to help the club stay in the Championship. He returned for pre-season training and played the second 45 minutes of a 3-0 victory over Boreham Wood earlier this month, but was then missing from Town’s 8-1 thrashing of NK Triglav Kranj out in Slovenia and didn’t play a part in the 4-1 success against Colchester United on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Matt Bloomfield has now revealed just why the Guyana international has been absent, as speaking to the local press this afternoon, he said: “Izzy played at Boreham Wood, but unfortunately has has been suffering with a back injury that we found out was a stress fracture in his back, so he’s going to be missing for a couple of months.

Izzy Jones has been ruled out for a few months - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"With load related injuries, it’s probably due to the increase of where he was at Middlesbrough, coming in and playing a lot of football for us second half of last season. He didn’t have any pain over the summer, but coming back that pain was starting to grow. We did a scan and we found out he was going to be out for a couple of months, which is a blow to us as he was fantastic in the last couple of months of last season.”