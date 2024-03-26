Luton winger slams 'nonsense' points deduction uncertainty for making a 'mockery' of the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Luton winger Andros Townsend has called the uncertainty surrounding the relegation battle this season as ‘nonsense’ claiming the situation is making a ‘mockery’ of the Premier League.

The Hatters jumped out of the drop zone last week after Nottingham Forest were given a four point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. However, the Reds confirmed yesterday afternoon that they are going to appeal the decision, as with a definite conclusion possibly not known until mid-May, it means that Town could well complete their campaign and still not be sure exactly what division they will be playing their football in next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fellow strugglers Everton, who have already seen a 10-point penalty reduced to six, have also been hit with further charges too, and could face another deduction if the Premier League sees fit. With that outcome still to be known, it was a scenario that absolutely baffled Townsend, as speaking to the BBC’s Monday Night Club programme, he said: “Who knows what the Premier League and the appeals panel, and the appeals appeals panel is going to do with these points deductions? So yes we’re above the dotted line at the minute, but we just don’t know what’s going to happen with these changes

Town attacker Andros Townsend under pressure during the 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa recently - pic: Michael Regan/Getty Images

“Everton have got points back, Forest are appealing, so they may get points back, Everton may get more points, who knows? And all this might all get wrapped up the week before the end of the season, so it's all nonsense to be honest. Even psychologically, if you’re above the relegation and you’re thinking, right a point is enough, that will keep us above the relegation zone, then a week later you’re back in the relegation zone as teams have got their points back. For me it makes a mockery of the Premier League.”

Town boss Rob Edwards has always insisted he is operating with a league table that doesn’t include any points deductions, which means that in his mind, the Hatters remain firmly in the bottom three with nine games to go. It was something of a masterstroke according to Townsend, who added: “We beat Brighton four-nil and for the first time maybe all season, or definitely in a long while, it took us out of the relegation zone.