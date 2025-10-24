Luton winger to miss Cobblers trip although defensive duo should be fit

Good news over Mengi and Lonwijk

Luton will be without rapid winger Shayden Morris for this weekend’s trip to Northampton Town, as he is also expected to miss the Hatters’ two following cup games as well after suffering a groin injury in training.

The 23-year-old arrived in Bedfordshire from Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen on transfer deadline day, and instantly showed just why Town had been trailing him all summer, speeding away to win a penalty which he also converted on his debut in the 4-1 Vertu Trophy success over Barnet. Since then, he has made six appearances in total, three from the start, but wasn’t included in the match-day squad that Wilshere picked for his first game in charge against Mansfield on Saturday that ended in a 2-0 defeat for the hosts.

Asked about his absence, Wilshere said: “Shayden wasn’t a bad one. It was Monday, my first session, I was watching, he overstretched and hurt his groin. I don't think he’s that far away, but annoying for him as a new manager comes in, I know he’s a good player, he probably wants to show that, but we’ve had some good conversations. I said to the players, when you play in a league that has so many games you might be injured now for four weeks, but it’s a fact when they come back we’re going to need them, they’re going to have to play and be ready.

Winger Shayden Morris is expected to miss the next few weeks - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"So I try to give the players that are injured that message and it used to help me when I was injured, to try to understand that you have to come back, not just I’m going to train, you have to come back and be ready to play, so hopefully we can get them there. It was four weeks, it’s been 10 days since, so hopefully two and a half (more).”

With Morris such an all-action player, his speed clearly a massive attribute, it has prevented him consistently playing a full 90 minutes throughout his career to date, which also included time in the Football League with Fleetwood Town. Having an attacker like that on the books, then Wilshere accepts that training will have to be modified at times to prevent such injuries, as he continued: “You always have to be careful with players like that as they’re so explosive.

"When we’re planning and designing drills, we’re planning to make them a little bit smaller to decrease the risk of them sprinting behind, but they still managed to pick up sprint speed because they’re so quick. I was never that player, so we have to be careful with them but also excited by that as I think especially you see in this league, pace on the wings can really hurt teams.”

Asked about the fitness of the rest of the squad, then giving updates on Teden Mengi, who was substituted in the second half against the Stags with a knee issue, and on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Nigel Lonwijk, who missed out with injury, Wilshere added: “Ted’s all right, he got a knock on the outside of his knee, he was in a lot of pain actually. He recovered again Monday and he’s trained for the rest of the week.

“There’s a few that are close, Nigel’s been back in training, he picked up a knock on matchday minus one last week, which was disappointing for him, but luckily it wasn’t anything too serious and he’s trained really well this week. There’s a few others, Izzy’s (Jones) been back in training but probably not quite ready. We’re getting players back which we want. We want competition, we want training to be competitive and players that want to show the coaches, show me that they want to play and when they’re given the opportunity they’ve got to take it.”