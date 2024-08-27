Luton winger Townsend left in limbo as new side Antalyaspor are hit with a transfer ban

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Attacker is currently waiting for a resolution on his future

​Luton winger Andros Townsend has been left in limbo over his future after agreeing to sign for Turkish club Antalyaspor just before they were placed under a transfer ban which means he can’t play for his new club until it has been lifted.

The 33-year-old decided to leave the Hatters to sign for the Süper Lig side before the start of the season, despite having two years left on his contract at Kenilworth Road, but had to do so before the club were hit with a ruling that prevented them from bringing in any new players. Having completed all the paperwork, but just missing the deadline, Townsend, speaking to the BBC Monday Night programme, revealed he can’t even be registered or announced by his new team, meaning he is stuck out in Turkey and just waiting for a resolution.

The former England international said: “Three days before the start of the season at Luton, I get a phone call from Antalyaspor saying we have an offer for you but you’ve got 24 hours to respond because we've got a transfer ban coming and we need to get you in before the transfer ban. So no time to think about it, I managed to negotiate to be involved in the first game for Luton, played 10 minutes in that, and then it was all signed, all done.

Andros Townsend has no idea what is happening over his move to Turkish side Antalyaspor - pic: Liam Smith

"We missed the deadline by a couple of hours, so the contract is signed with Antalyaspor, but they can't officially register me, they can't announce me because they have a transfer ban so I'm literally just stuck in Antalyaspor just training. I don’t know who owns me, I don’t know where my contract is, so that's me.

"I think they’ve got a dispute with one player who’s taken them to court, so until that's settled, they can’t bring in any new players. But any time I ask them, they say the contract's signed, you’re our player, but nothing’s been announced. I can’t play, I’m literally in a hotel in a training ground, just training and keeping my head down.”

Despite problems with the move becoming apparent even before the deal began, Townsend, who has played 31 times for the Hatters scoring once, still went ahead with what would be his first taste of foreign football. It is the second time that the winger's future has been plunged into jeopardy as before joining Kenilworth Road last season, he saw a contract offer to sign for Burnley withdrawn at the last moment, which almost brought his career to an abrupt end.

He added: “It was crazy and there's so many red flags you wouldn’t believe it, but something was just telling me this is the right move for you to go and experience something new in Antalyaspor, which is a beautiful, beautiful city right near the beach, something was just telling me to make it happen. I had some great convos (conversations) with Rob Edwards and Gary Sweet at Luton, they wanted me to stay, but they were supportive of what I wanted to do.

"I made the decision to move out here, but honestly I’ve no idea what’s happening and what's going to happen. I’ve been here almost two weeks now and every time I’ve asked, we’re sorting it tomorrow. So I keep getting told tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow. Every time I what’s happening, they say don’t worry, you’re our player, you're contracted to us, you can’t go anywhere, so I’m just here, I've no idea.”