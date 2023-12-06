Luton winger Townsend left 'proud and devastated' following Gunners loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton winger Andros Townsend described his emotions as ‘proud and devastated’ after seeing the Hatters beaten 4-3 at the death by Premier League table-toppers Arsenal last night.

It had looked like the hosts would get a point at the very least for their endeavours, as a topsy-turvy clash was locked at 3-3 after an hour, Gabe Osho, Elijah Adebayo and Ross Barkley on target for Rob Edwards’ side.

With the Gunners starting to take control in the closing stages, Town dug in to valiantly keep them out right up until the very last seconds, Declan Rice meeting Martin Odegaard’s cross to beat Thomas Kaminski and puncture the wonderful atmosphere generated at a packed Kenilworth Road.

Andros Townsend looks to get forward for the Hatters against Arsenal - pic: Liam Smith

Asked for his reactions afterwards, Townsend, who played the opening hour, setting up Barkley for his first goal in a Luton shirt, said: “Proud and devastated, those are the two words, proud and devastated, because it was an amazing performance against one of Europe’s best clubs.

"To score three goals, to press high, to not give them any time on the ball, to have chances, and to still lose it, devastating. We’ll sulk tonight and we’ll drown our sorrows but then we’ll have to take the positives and look forward to another tough game on Sunday.”

With six minutes added on at the end, the winner came in the seventh minute allowed by referee Sam Barrott, but although off the pitch by then, Townsend knew the Hatters were never quite safe, continuing: “I've been in the game long enough to know that there's always time on the clock.

"There was a foul so I knew there’d be more than 96, we just couldn't hold out and that's football. When you’re in the Premier League, you can't give them any chances. Unfortunately we’ve been undone in the last second of the game, we’ve been undone against Liverpool in the last few minutes so we have to learn from it.

"We have to learn and be better as if we’re going to stay in the league we need to start turning these ones into points and the Liverpool ones into wins if we’re going to get the required points we need.”

Luton’s next chance of boosting their tally will see them as very much the underdogs once more, welcoming Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday, Pep Guardiola’s side also winning the Champions League last term as well.

Townsend remains hopeful of another strong display, but doesn’t want another hard luck story to go with it this time, adding: “If you look at all the top teams we've played this season, Spurs, unlucky to lose, Liverpool, unlucky not to win, (Manchester) United conceded a set-piece, here tonight, unlucky to not take a point.

