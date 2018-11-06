Luton won't be appealing Hylton's red card

Luton have confirmed they haven’t appealed Danny Hylton’s red card picked up at Rochdale on Saturday.

The striker was shown a straight red by referee Ollie Yates in the 76th minute for a lunging challenge on Ian Henderson, the fourth time he has been sent off in his Luton career.

Referee Ollie Yates sends off Danny Hylton on Saturday

After studying TV footage, the club felt there wasn’t enough evidence to mount a successful appeal, meaning Hylton will now in fact miss four matches, starting with this weekend’s FA Cup first round clash against Wycombe Wanders.

He also can't play in Tuesday night’s Checkatrade Trophy visit to Peterborough, which doesn't count towards his three game suspension, meaning he is banned for the league clashes with Plymouth and Gillingham.

Speaking at the weekend, Hatters boss Nathan Jones had stated they might appeal the decision, saying: “The referee made his mind up really, really quickly. He said it was a straight leg over the ball, it wasn’t, it was a straight leg but he actually got the ball, it’s just obviously there were studs up.

“Whether it was reckless, or maybe a yellow would have sufficed, we’ll have a really good look at it and then if there’s grounds for appeal we will, but I wish we weren’t in that situation."