Luton XI will head to AFC Rushden & Diamonds in pre-season

Luton are due to head to AFC Rushden & Diamonds next month

Luton are expected to send a team to face Southern League Premier Central side AFC Rushden & Diamonds for a pre-season friendly this summer.

The hosts are managed by a former Hatter, Andy Burgess, who was appointed permanently in April, after impressing in an interim role for the previous two months.

Announcing their schedule, Diamonds’ official website stated they will take on a Hatters XI at Hayden Road on Friday, July 29, with a 7.45 pm kick-off, just one day before the start of the 2022-23 Championship season.

Burgess himself tweeted: “Delighted with this schedule. Southern League, National League, League Two, League One and Championship play-off competitors.

“All of our opponents are great clubs.

“Vital we go into the season having been tested and stretched.