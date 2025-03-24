Luton youngster exits Kenilworth Road as he makes Braintree loan switch permanent

Pinnington agrees 18 months deal at National League side

Luton academy graduate Jacob Pinnington has followed fellow Town youngster Aidan Francis-Clarke in turning his loan move at National League side Braintree Town into a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old full back moved to Kenilworth Road five years ago after playing locally in Harpenden and went on to captain the U18s to the EFL Youth Alliance South East title and the FA Youth Cup fifth round in 2023. Pinnington then went on to sign his first professional development contract that year, going on to spend time on loan at AFC Sudbury last term.

This season, he began the campaign at another National League side in Solihull Moors, playing nine games, before returning to the Hatters and heading out to Braintree back in January in a double swap with centre half Francis-Clarke. Since moving to Cressing Road, Pinnington has starred, making 13 appearances as the Iron have won seven times, including their last three matches, with a 2-1 victory over York City on Saturday to climb further clear of the relegation zone.

With Francis-Clark agreeing to move to the Essex side on a full-time basis recently, Pinnington has now done the same, as a statement on the Hatters’ website said: “With the loan now being made permanent, Jacob departs with the best wishes of everyone at Luton Town for his future career. Thank you and good luck, Pinno!” Meanwhile, Braintree themselves wrote on their official X page: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Jacob Pinnington from @lutontown on a permanent deal until the end of next season. Glad to have you fully on-board Jacob.”