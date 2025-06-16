Luton youngster features as England U19s earn Euro finals point with Norway

Johnson helps Young Lions to 2-2 draw

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton youngster Joe Johnson came off the bench as England U19s picked up a point against Norway U19s in their opening match of the UEFA Euro U19s Championships Finals in Romania on Saturday.

In front of a crowd of 1,433, England dominated possession throughout the contest, as they carried a real attacking threat, with Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mikey Moore and his midfield team-mates constantly probing the opposition defence. Up against a Norwegian side who had gone through their qualifying campaign unbeaten, the game burst into life on 11 minutes when an adventurous run from Aston Villa’s Kaden Young saw him find Sunderland play-off hero Tommy Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker, who has since gone to Brighton and Hove Albion after netting the winner for the Black Cats at Wembley, hit a deflected shot which left Norway keeper Daniel Saetren stranded and found the net. The Young Lions came close to doubling their lead shortly afterwards, with Chelsea’s Shumaira Mheuka powerful header hitting the bar. Norway looked dangerous on the break though, as they levelled the scores on 18 minutes, a mazy run by Hamburg SV starlet Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit saw him skip past a few tackles and then beat Tommy Setford from an acute angle.

Joe Johnson featured for England U19s at the Euro U19s Championships Finals - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Both sides continued to have chances, Young striking the woodwork for England a second time following a pass from Moore. Norway went close when Sondre Granaas grazed the bar in stoppage time, but they did have the lead for the first time on the stroke of half time when Rossing-Lelesiit found Granaas in the area and he crashed the ball past Setford.After the break, England struggled to really impose themselves on proceedings again, Watson and Mheuka both going close.

However, with 10 minutes left, the Young Lions were awarded a penalty, Spurs’ youngster Moore stepping up to smash home and make it 2-2. Late on, Hatters defender Johnson came off the bench for the final few stages, replacing Brentford’s Jayden Meghoma, Norway going close in the final seconds, as Jesper Reitan-Sunde poked the ball just wide ensuring England picked up a priceless Group B point. The youngsters face Germany tomorrow at the Arcul de Triumf Stadium in Bucharest, before going up against the Netherlands on Friday.

England: Tommy Setford; Triston Rowe (Caleb Kporha 46), Stephen Mfuni; Harrison Murray-Campbell; Jayden Meghoma (Joe Johnson 87); Kadan Young (Samuel Amo-Ameyaw 46), Kiano Dyer; Josh King (Ethan Wheatley 82), Mikey Moore; Shumaira Mheuka; Tom Watson (Jesse Derry 75). Subs not used: Finlay Herrick; Reiss Russell-Denny.