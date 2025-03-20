Luton youngster gets full 90 as England U19s beat Wales U19s

Johnson earns another Young Lions cap

Luton youngster Joe Johnson played 90 minutes as England U19s launched their UEFA U19 Euro qualification programme with a 2-0 victory over Wales in Bangor on Wednesday evening.

Will Antwi’s team were under pressure early on as Kiano Dyer was dispossessed allowing Frederick Issaka to find Gabriele Biancheri whose shot lacked conviction. Dyer saw his 20-yard attempt blocked, before Manchester United’s Ethan Wheatley fired straight at Lewys Benjamin on 20 minutes. The hosts soon responded with a chance of their own, Issaka’s effort falling to Troy Perrett whose shot was blocked.

England grew into the game though, Tyrique George’s set-piece parried by Benjamin, before Triston Rowe was also kept out from close range. The Young Lions continued to press, Lewis Miley’s dipping effort flying off target, Rowe linking with Wheatley, as Benjamin came to the rescue once more. Tyler Dibling’s deflected effort was then cleared, while after the break, Wales were inches away from taking the lead, Issaka hitting the woodwork.

Luton teenager Joe Johnson played for England's U19s last night - pic: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Antwi’s side regained the initiative though, George forcing Benjamin to tip behind, while on 56 minutes, they took the lead as Wheatley arrowed his drive into the bottom corner. Young Lions stopper Tommy Setford produced a string of fine saves to keep the hosts in front, before Chelsea substitute Shumaira Mheuka added a second six minutes from the end with his angled attempt.

Discussing Johnson’s call-up by the Three Lions, plus fellow Hatters Zack Nelson also being on stand-by over the international break, Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield said: “It’s brilliant. We’re trying to expose these boys to first team opportunities as much as possible and trying to educate them and we know they’re going to play a big part in our future. To have that international recognition for them as well is brilliant, so good on them. They’re both real humble boys, they keep their feet on the floor, but to get that international recognition is fantastic for them and for the club, the academy.

"Benno (Paul Benson) and Laws (Alex Lawless) and the guys are doing a great job, so it’s kudos for them as well.” England are now top of the group after Turkiye drew 2-2 with Portugal, as they are targeting a place in June’s finals in Romania. They are next in action against Turkiye at the Deeside Stadium in Wales on Saturday morning (11.00am GMT).

England: Tommy Setford; Triston Rowe; Joe Johnson; Lewis Miley; Josh Acheampong; Kiano Dyer; Tyler Dibling (Kadan Young 67), Ethan Wheatley (Shumaira Mheuka 67), Josh King (Chris Rigg 67), Tyrique George (Mikey Moore 72), Zach Abbott. Subs not used: Harrison Murray-Campbell; Finlay Herrick; Lewis Orford; Caleb Kporha; Stephen Mfuni (Manchester City).