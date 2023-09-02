News you can trust since 1891
Luton youngster heads out on loan to Hemel Hempstead

Midfielder is on the move
By Mike Simmonds
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 16:47 BST- 1 min read

Luton youngster Tyrelle Newton has moved to National League South side Hemel Hempstead on loan until January.

The 20-year-old joined the Hatters aged seven after being scouted whilst playing for Crawley Green and had a loan spell at Cheshunt last season.

A statement on the Tudors official Twitter page said: “We are pleased to welcome Tyrelle Newton to The Focus Community Arena.

“The 19 year old midfielder joins on loan from @LutonTown.”

