Luton youngster makes Football League debut during Grimsby's defeat to MK Dons

Luton midfielder Jayden Luker made his Football League debut when he came on as a second half substitute for Grimsby Town in their 3-1 League Twi defeat at home to MK Dons on Saturday.

The 19-year-old had moved to Blundell Park on a season-long loan in the summer, but injury has seen him make just one appearance so far, that in the Football League Trophy 2-1 defeat at home to Lincoln City when he played the first half. He was fit enough to make the match-day squad for the game with Salford City recently, but didn’t come on, before getting his chance at the weekend.

Grimsby, who also have former Town youngster Cameron McJannet in their side, had led 1-0 at half time when Danny Rose netted. The Dons were level within four minutes of the restart through captain Alex Gilbey, as Scott Hogan made it 2-1 quickly afterwards. Luker was then introduced for his debut when replacing on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Luca Barrington, although he couldn’t help force a leveller, the visitors making sure of all three points when Connor Lemonheigh-Evans fired low into the net.

Striker Aribim Pepple was on target as Southend United beat Tamworth 2-0 in their National League contest at the weekend. The forward scored a fine individual goal on 11 minutes, taking a long ball on his chest to nutmeg a defender and go clean through, easily beating Jasbir Singh to put the Shrimpers ahead. Pepple was instrumental in the second goal too just five minutes later, outmuscling his man and squaring for Oliver Coker to find the net and wrap up the points.

The Canadian striker, who was voted as star man afterwards, told the club’s official website: “It was good. To be honest I feel like I could have pushed for another goal and I’m not really satisfied with just one but the three points is important and we'll take that. I’m just always going to try my best, some games it comes off a bit better than others and today it was coming off quite well. As long as I give 100 percent I know people appreciate that so I’d like to think I did that and we just want to kick on now.”

Meanwhile, manager Kevin Maher added about the on-loan Luton attacker: “He did ever so well. He showed his strength and pace and good composure for the goal and likewise for the second with the cutback which we talk about a lot, so that was really pleasing for Bim.”

Midfielder Allan Campbell came off the bench as Charlton Athletic drew 2-2 with Wrexham at the Valley in League One. In a game littered with former Luton players, Luke Berry starting for the hosts, Elliot Lee and Ollie Palmer upfront for the visitors, Conor Coventry’s own goal put the Red Dragons ahead, before Macaulay Gillesphey levelled.

After the break, Campbell came on for Berry with 62 minutes gone, as Andrew Cannon put Wrexham ahead shortly afterwards. Hatters legend Danny Hylton was then introduced for his Charlton debut with nine minutes to go, as the Addicks had a point thanks to Matt Godden's last-gasp penalty. Hylton tweeted afterwards: “Delighted to make my debut for the club! Really enjoyed my first taste of the valley!!!”