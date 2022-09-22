Luton youngster McJannet comes off the bench as Ireland U19s hammer Gibraltar U19s
Impressive victory for Tom Mohan’s side in Euro U19s qualifier
Town youngster Ed McJannet came off the bench for the Republic of Ireland U19s as they enjoyed a comfortable 6-0 win over Gibralter U19s in their U19 Euro Championships qualifier at Central Park in Denbighshire on Wednesday evening.
Tom Mohan’s side were in front after 12 minutes when Mark O'Mahony found the net following good work from Sean Grehan and Sam Curtis, before the forward doubled the advantage 10 minutes into the second half, converting Kevin Zefi’s cross.
O'Mahony completed his treble three minutes later, capitalising on Justin Ferizaj’s short corner routine, as McJannet replaced Ferizaj with 68 minutes gone.
Thomas Lonergan missed from the spot after Evan Busto was penalised for a foul in the area, before the hosts ran in three more goals late on, Lonergan on target once Zefi’s shot was parried by Harry Victor, and Nathan Fraser heading Alex Murphy’s ball past the visiting keeper.
In stoppage time, a sixth arrived, Sean Grehan rising highest to head home from another set-piece.
Ireland are back in action on Saturday, when they visit Wales U19s at the Nantporth Stadium in Bangor, kick-off at 1pm, as they then face Hungary U19s at the same venue on Tuesday, starting at 6pm.