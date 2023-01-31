Town youngster Ed McJannet has joined Lecce

Luton Town Development squad midfielder Ed McJannet has joined Serie A side U.S. Lecce on a permanent deal.

The 19-year-old will move to the Italian club for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

McJannet has represented Republic of Ireland at U17, U18 and U19 levels, the latter of whom he has captained on a number of occasions.

He was rumoured to be interesting fellow Italian top flight club Sassulo, but has now joined Lecce, who sit one place above their rivals in the top division.