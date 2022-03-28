Luton youngster McJannet starts but Ireland U19s are knocked out of Euro qualifiers after late Portugal blitz

Town youngster Ed McJannet

Town youngster Ed McJannet played as Ireland U19s were eliminated from the UEFA U19 European Championship Elite Phase after conceding four late goals during a 4-1 defeat to Portugal U19s at St George's Park on Saturday.

The Irish had initially started well, taking a first half lead when Andy Moran's shot hit the crossbar, Jonny Kenny heading in the rebound.

Keeper Dan Rose made a good stop from Joo Neves, while Evan Caffrey had an opportunity to make it 2-0, but after the break, the Portuguese came on strong.

Youssef Chermiti drew his side level with 12 minutes to go, as Antonio Silva then put them in front, before Joelson and Chermiti scored in stoppage time to complete a flattering scoreline.