Luton youngster Neufville is recovering well from broken ankle

Town attacker Josh Neufville in action for Yeovil last season

Town boss Nathan Jones is looking forward to welcoming attacker Josh Neufville back to the fold as the youngster continues to make good progress in his recovery from a broken ankle.

The 21-year-old suffered the nasty injury during the penultimate game of his impressive loan spell at National League side Yeovil Town last year, a 4-3 defeat to Altrincham on May 22.

Prior to that, the academy graduate, who signed a new development deal in the summer, had caught the eye in his time with the Glovers, scoring five goals in 31 appearances, helping Darren Sarll’s side fight their way clear from a relegation battle.

Neufville recently posted pictures on social media that showed he was getting back to some gym work and on his comeback, Jones said: “He’s recovered really well.

"It was a nasty little injury at a time when Josh really did fantastically well.

"There was a lot of interest in Josh for a loan spell again, but these things are set to try him.

"If an injury is going to happen, you’re better off doing it when you’re young because you recover quicker.