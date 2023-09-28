Luton youngster reflects on his 'amazing' Hatters debut during Carabao Cup third round tie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teenage defender Joe Johnson labelled it ‘amazing’ when making his full Luton debut during Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third round trip to Exeter City.

Although the Hatters went on to suffer a disappointing 1-0 defeat to their League One opponents, the first senior outing from the start by Johnson was one of the bright points of the evening.

He became the first academy graduate to be picked in the XI since Sam Beckwith played in the same competition two years ago, when Luton went out 3-0 on penalties to Stevenage following a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Town youngster Joe Johnson on the ball against Exeter - pic: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Johnson impressed in the first half as Town dominated the ball for large periods, although found things trickier after the break, replaced by Amari’i Bell with 62 minutes gone.

He still managed the second most touches for a Luton player on the night with 89, having a passing success rate of 79.8 percent with two clearances as well.

The 17-year-old has had previous first team experience in the Championship last term, with sub outings against both Middlesbrough and Hull City at Kenilworth Road, but on being given his maiden opportunity from the start, writing on Instagram, he said: “Amazing to make my full debut.

"Unfortunate result but plenty to take away and learn from.”

Asked about the defender’s display, manager Rob Edwards said: “He’s a really good young player, it was a good experience for him going forward.”

Fellow Luton players replied to his message on social media, with Thomas Kaminski saying: “Congrats Joe,” and midfielder Marvelous Nakamba adding: “Congrats brother.”

Meanwhile, joshh.h2003 wrote: “17 and playing THAT well. first of many hopefully.”

rowan__kp: "One for the future.”

7richparky: “well done joe young fella, congratulations.”

alex_harley14: “What a player.”