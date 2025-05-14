Luton youngster says a 'massive thank you' to the Hatters following release

Ex-Town duo take to social media after their exits are announced

A member of Luton’s successful U17s double-winning side has said a ‘massive thank you’ to the Hatters after being released from the academy.

Forward Matthew Takawira, who had been part of the youth system at Kenilworth Road since he was an U12s, was one of four players let go at the end of their scholarships last week, along with Charlie Emery, Isaiah Harvey and Cai Hockey. The teenager, who scored twice as Town lost out 7-2 to Bolton Wanderers in their EFL Youth Alliance National Final against Bolton Wanderers on Friday, which meant they couldn’t quite make it a treble of trophies this term, will now look for a new club in the summer.

Writing on Instagram after the final, the forward said: “After a positive season for myself and an amazing season winning 2 trophies this season, todays game will be my last with the academy and my last for @lutontown as I didn’t earn an extension to my contract. I just want to say a massive thank you too all the coaches I have had in my time and these past 7 seasons in the academy you have all helped me develop not just as a footballer but as a person as well and it is something I will take with me into my next adventure.

Luton Town announced their retained list recently - pic: Paul Harding/Getty Images

"I also want to thank all the staff at the club who I have grown to know and see everyday you’re all amazing people and the things you do for the club don’t go unnoticed. Also all my teammates I am going to miss you all so much you have played such a big part in my life and my career in the and I appreciate you all so much. I love the club being from Luton and a Luton boy i will continue to follow the club wherever God decided to put me next. I know this season has not been an amazing one for the club but I know this club will bounce back in no time and we will be back. Once again thank you all so much.”

Meanwhile, defender Jack Bateson, who spent over a decade at Kenilworth Road, with a successful loan spell at National League South side Farnborough this year, where he made 23 appearances, also went on to social media following news of his exit. He wrote: “After 12 incredible years my time at Luton has come to an end. Want to thank everyone that’s been a part of my @lutontown journey, looking forward to what’s next.”