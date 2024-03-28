Luton youngster targets aims to be a Premier League and Champions League player after penning new deal
Luton youngster Joe Johnson has set his sights on not just making his name in the Premier League, but the Champions League as well, after penning a long-term contract extension with the Hatters today.
The 18-year-old began his career at Arsenal’s academy when aged just six, released by the Gunners four years later, as he moved to Focus Football and then Kenilworth Road in 2020. He played in the FA Youth Cup last season as Town reached the fifth round, and having penned a first professional contract in March 2023, made his senior debut when coming on in the 2-1 Championship victory over Middlesbrough the following month, aged 17 years and 62 days.
Johnson also featured in the goalless draw with Hull City, before gaining a first start this term, during the Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League One side Exeter City. The centre half, who can also play wingback, was called up by England for the U17s World Cup late last year, playing in a group stage win over Iran, before the Three Lions were knocked out by Uzbekistan in the last 16.
On his return, the left-footer has made two more FA Cup appearances, coming on in the 2-1 win at Everton and 6-2 defeat to Manchester City, as he was eager to praise manager Rob Edwards for his swift development when speaking to the club’s official website, saying: “I’m buzzing, this is such a great club, with great people, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for me.
“The aim is to be not only a Premier League footballer, but hopefully one day a Champions League player. One day I’d like to start a Premier League match and then who knows where I’ll go. The manager has also been so supportive. I’ve never met a manager who’s so nice and he is very good at controlling the squad. I think we've got a group of players who are all willing to die for the manager because of how much they care about the club and they care about what we’re doing because we all believe and we’re all chipping in.”