Luton youngster's U17 World Cup dreams with England are over after Uzbekistan defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Town youngster Joe Johnson’s dream of U17 World Cup glory with England is over as the Young Lions suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat against Uzbekistan in their last 16 clash this morning.

The teenager was on the bench for the contest staged at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia, as their opponents took the lead after just four minutes when skipper Lazizbek Mirzaev was sent through on goal, and although his attempt was saved by Tommy Setford, the rebound was converted by Amirbek Saidovw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England went on to dominate possession in their push for a leveller, but the closest they came was a long-range strike from Jayden Meghoma which was tipped over the bar.

Town defender Joe Johnson was part of the England U17 squad - pic: Harry Trump/Getty Images

It was 1-1 on 36 minutes though when Chris Rigg found Joel Ndala and the Manchester City forward was able to pick out the bottom corner.

Ryan Garry’s side continued to have the upper hand, Matty Warhurst’s shot from close range saved after more good work by Ndala out on the left, before the City striker fired over himself from 18 yards.

England remained on top in the second period, Samuel Amo-Ameyaw seeing his blast pushed away, but they fell behind for the second time in the game when Mirzaev curled home a 20-yard free-kick at the midway point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Young Lions almost equalised with 15 minutes to go, Ndala striking the crossbar, while they piled on the pressure in the closing stages, Justin Oboavwoduo and Tyler Dibling seeing their strikes from distance parried away.

Myles Lewis-Skelly headed over during injury-time, but England were unable to score again as Uzbekistan go through to face either France or Senegal in the quarter-finals.

England: Tommy Setford, Josh Acheampong, Jayden Meghoma, Lakyle Samuel (C), Ishé Samuels Smith (Harrison Murray-Campbell 86), Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (Tyler Dibling 81), Joel Ndala, Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny (Finley McAllister 46), Myles Lewis-Skelly, Chris Rigg (Ethan Nwaneri 62), Matty Warhurst (Justin Oboavwoduo 81)