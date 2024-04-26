Luton's attacking duo not expected to be fit for Wolverhampton Wanderers trip
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton duo Elijah Adebayo and Chiedozie Ogbene aren’t expected to feature in the Hatters’ trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow afternoon according to boss Rob Edwards.
Joint top scorer Adebayo has been absent for over two months since pulling out of the 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United just before kick-off, while Ogbene picked up a hamstring injury when on international duty with the Republic of Ireland in March, sidelining him for the last five matches. Although last week, Edwards had ruled Sambi Lokonga and Gabe Osho out of being available against Brentford, only for the pair to start, when asked about Adebayo and Ogbene this afternoon, he said: “Eli is getting closer, tomorrow's probably going to be too soon, but he’s the next one off that conveyor belt of injuries at the moment.
"We’re pushing him, he’s pushing as well, but tomorrow is too soon. Chieo is still slightly behind Eli, there’s still a chance for Chieo by the end of the season, but it’s certainly way off this one at the moment, he was out on the grass on his own this morning.”
Although bitterly disappointed with the 5-1 reverse to the Bees last time out, Edwards was pleased to get 90 minutes into Osho and a good 70 into Lokonga as the pair bid to have a major role in the season finale now. He continued: They’ve been fine, they benefited from the game last week and have trained well.
"It was a little bit of a ‘welcome back lads, go and deal with that,’ straight in at the deep end, to a Premier League fixture, but they’re capable. I thought their performances were good, it certainly wasn’t due to them being out for a while the scoreline, but they’ll definitely benefit from that and a weeks’ training as well.”
There was also good news for fellow centre half Reece Burke, who had to come off at half time against Brentford due to suffering with illness, replaced by midfielder Luke Berry, as Edwards added: “Yes, he’s recovered fine. We looked after him earlier in the week but he’ll be fine.”