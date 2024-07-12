Luton's Belgian international to join up with Town squad out in Slovenia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kaminski will head out to warm weather training camp

Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski will join up with his Hatters team-mates out in Slovenia after seeing his season extended by the Euro 2024 Championships.

The 31-year-old was part of a Belgium squad who made it through the group stages in Germany after finishing second when beating Romania, drawing with Ukraine and losing to Slovakia. They then suffered a 1-0 defeat in their last 16 tie against France on July 1, which meant Kaminski hadn’t had a proper break since the Premier League ended on May 19.

He has now been afforded a few weeks off to recuperate after a first ever top flight season in which he finished second behind Manchester United’s Andre Onana in the division for saves made, with a mightily impressive 145 from his 38 games. The former Anderlecht stopper was also recognised for his efforts by being named Players’ Player of the Season at Kenilworth Road and also winning the Premier League Save of the Season award too.

Thomas Kaminski will head out to Slovenia with Luton - pic: Liam Smith

With Luton back in pre-season training last week, and having a behind closed doors friendly with Danish Superliga side AGF Aarhus this weekend, it won’t be until their usual warm-weather camp takes place that they will get to meet up with the popular keeper once more, as speaking yesterday, boss Rob Edwards said: “He’ll meet us out in Slovenia, so he gets a couple of weeks.

"We’ll give him a couple of weeks, that’s all! He deserves that. He was getting worked quite hard in that (Belgium) training group as well, because he hadn’t been playing as much, so he gets a couple of weeks.”