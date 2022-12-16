Luton's Championship clash with Millwall called off following pitch inspection

Luton's game with Millwall has been called off

Luton have announced that Sunday’s match against Millwall at Kenilworth Road has been called off after a pitch inspection.

The contest was due to take place in front of the Sky Sports cameras, but with the country currently engulfed in a cold snap, with temperatures barely rising above freezing since Monday and not expected to pick up before the weekend, the match will now take place at a later date.

A statement on the Hatters’ official website said: “Following a pitch inspection conducted by an EFL match official, and with the weather conditions forecast between today and Sunday morning, the Hatters’ Sky Bet Championship fixture against Millwall has been postponed.

“We would like to thank all supporters who had been in touch following our request for volunteers to help clear the snow from the Kenilworth Road pitch on Saturday morning.

“Your offers to help have been so much appreciated, but now will not be required.

“Any rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed when agreed between the two clubs and the EFL, with information on arrangements for tickets purchased shared in the coming days.

“Please keep warm, stay safe and we look forward to seeing you here on Boxing Day for the visit of Norwich City.”

Speaking ahead of the announcement, boss Rob Edwards had discussed just how difficult training had been this week, saying: “It has been challenging.

"There has been a lot of hard work from a lot of people at the club, ground staff, youth team, members of staff, everyone has been helping to clear snow.

"What has been hard is because the weather has never got hotter, it has never warmed up.

"If we have cleared an area of space to use, that has then frozen over quite quickly so we haven’t been able to use it the next day.

"There has been a lot of hard work going on and we have been able to get some good work done because you want to be able to train hard, you want to be able to train like the game and as much as possible we have been able to do that.

