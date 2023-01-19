Michael Appleton has been sacked as Blackpool manager

Luton’s Championship rivals Blackpool have become the latest club to sack their manager this season, with head coach Michael Appleton leaving the club after just seven months in charge.

The 47-year-old was appointed for a second spell at Bloomfield Road in June 2022, signing a four year contract, replacing Neil Critchley, who had moved to join Steven Gerrard’s backroom staff at Aston Villa.

However, the Tangerines have failed to win any of their last 10 Championship games, including a 1-0 defeat to Luton before the World Cup break, taking just four points from a possible 30 to drop into the bottom three.

Although they railed in the FA Cup, hammering top flight Nottingham Forest 4-1 earlier this month, a 2-0 reverse at Watford on Saturday was the last straw for the club’s board.

A statement said: “Blackpool Football Club has relieved Michael Appleton of his duties as Head Coach.

“Assistant Head Coach David Kerslake will also be leaving with Michael.

“The Club would like to thank Michael and David for their efforts during their time at Bloomfield Road and wish them all the best for the future.

“The Club hope to be able to announce a new Head Coach in the coming days.”

Appleton’s first spell in the 2012-13 season saw him stay for just 65 days, before leaving to join Blackburn Rovers.