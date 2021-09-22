Luton's Championship rivals Derby County are deducted 12 points after entering administration

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney

Luton's Championship counterparts Derby County have been deducted 12 points by the English Football League after officially entering administration today.

The Rams had announced their intention to call in administrators on Friday, with Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou, managing directors at business advisory firm Quantuma, appointed.

It means that Derby, managed by former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney, who were one place above the Hatters and level on 10 points after beating Stoke City 2-1 on Saturday, now drop to the bottom, with minus two to their name.

Andrew Hosking, Quantuma managing director and joint administrator told the club's official website: "I can confirm that Andrew Andronikou, Carl Jackson and I were appointed joint administrators of Derby County Football Club today.

“Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the finances of the club and its long-term ability to continue in its current form.

“We recognise that with the commencement of the 2021/22 season last month, this news will be of concern to stakeholders and fans, in addition to the city of Derby and the wider football community.

“We are in the early stages of assessing the options available to the club and would invite any interested parties to come forward.

“Our immediate objectives are to ensure the club completes all its fixtures in the Championship this season and finding interested parties to safeguard the club and its employees.”

Meanwhile, former Luton defender Curtis Davies, who has been at Pride Park since June 2017, told BBC Radio Derby: "I know there's been different financial things going on, we've had this thing hanging over us, that thing, so us as players, we've all been playing with the idea that there's probably going to be a points deduction for something down the line.

"We're not going to give up, we're not going to wave the white flag, we're not going to throw in the towel.