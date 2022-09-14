Luton's Championship rivals Huddersfield sack head coach Schofield after just two months in charge

Danny Schofield has been sacked by Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have sacked head coach Danny Schofield after just over two months in charge following their disappointing start to the season.

The Terriers, who beat Luton 2-1 on aggregate in the Championship play-off semi-finals last term, saw manager Carlos Corberan depart the John Smith’s Stadium ahead of the new campaign, replacing the Spaniard with Schofield, the former Town player having been working as the club’s professional development coach, also heading up the B team.

He started with two straight defeats in the league and a 4-1 home reverse to Preston in the Carabao Cup, before Huddersfield picked up their first victory, beating Stoke City 3-1.

However, the Terriers then took just one point from their next five second tier matches, with Schofield departing following last night's 2-1 home defeat to Wigan which sees them sitting second bottom in the table with just four points from their opening eight matches.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Danny Schofield has today been relieved of his duties as head coach of Huddersfield Town.

“The decision was made after Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet Championship defeat at home to Wigan Athletic, which took our competitive record during Danny’s time as permanent head coach to one win and one draw in nine competitive matches.

“Narcís Pèlach and Paul Harsley will take temporary charge and lead the team into Saturday’s league game at home to Cardiff City.