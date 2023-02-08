Luton's Championship rivals Huddersfield terminate contract of manager Fotheringham

Mark Fotheringham has been sacked by Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town have sacked manager Mark Fotheringham after last night’s 2-2 draw at Blackpool.

The Terriers are without a win in six games as yesterday’s result left them sitting in 22nd place, a point off safety.

Fotheringham, who was highly regarded as a coach in Germany for Hertha Berlin and FC Ingolstadt, took over in late September, with one of his first games a 3-3 draw at Kenilworth Road.

He went on to win just five matches from 21, including a 2-1 defeat to the Hatters on New Year’s Day, as the Terriers, who reached the play-offs last season, beating Luton in the semi-finals, are now in real danger of relegation this term.

A statement on the club's website: “Huddersfield Town can confirm that it has terminated the contract of Head Coach Mark Fotheringham with immediate effect.

“His assistant, Kenny Miller, has also left the Club.

