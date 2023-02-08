Luton's Championship rivals Huddersfield terminate contract of manager Fotheringham
Struggling Terriers sack Scotsman
Huddersfield Town have sacked manager Mark Fotheringham after last night’s 2-2 draw at Blackpool.
The Terriers are without a win in six games as yesterday’s result left them sitting in 22nd place, a point off safety.
Fotheringham, who was highly regarded as a coach in Germany for Hertha Berlin and FC Ingolstadt, took over in late September, with one of his first games a 3-3 draw at Kenilworth Road.
He went on to win just five matches from 21, including a 2-1 defeat to the Hatters on New Year’s Day, as the Terriers, who reached the play-offs last season, beating Luton in the semi-finals, are now in real danger of relegation this term.
A statement on the club's website: “Huddersfield Town can confirm that it has terminated the contract of Head Coach Mark Fotheringham with immediate effect.
“His assistant, Kenny Miller, has also left the Club.
“Narcís Pèlach will take control of the team for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship game at Wigan Athletic as Interim Head Coach.”