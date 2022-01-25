Luton's Championship rivals Hull City part company with manager McCann despite Blackburn and Bournemouth wins

Grant McCann during his time at Hull manager

Luton's Championship rivals Hull City have parted company with head coach Grant McCann this afternoon.

After winning promotion from League One last term, the Tigers had struggled at the start of the season, with just two league wins in the first three months, including a 1-0 defeat at Kenilworth Road too.

However, they had improved in recent weeks, winning four in a row and were unbeaten in six, before three straight losses.

McCann, who took over in June 2019, then led City to victories over promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth to climb to 19th, 10 points clear of the drop.

However, with Hull being taken over by the Turkey-based Acun Medya Group last week, the new owners have acted quickly, as speaking to the club's official website, chairman and owner Acun Ilıcalı said: “Grant has done an excellent job for this football club in difficult circumstances, most specifically during the takeover process, and for that I offer my sincere thanks.

“These matters are never easy and are more often than not protracted.

"During the process, Grant has always remained professional and fully focused on the team, and will forever be a friend of the Tigers.

"I’m sure Grant will be successful in whatever his next challenge is.

“However, now is the time for change and for me to start to build, in what I believe will be an incredibly exciting time for the club.

"I have a philosophy and a belief that our project should start as we mean to carry on and that involves having my team in place.

"I understand the timing may look odd, after two good wins, but I wouldn’t be fair or honest if I merely waited for a defeat to change manager.

"That benefits nobody. I will continue to be transparent with you, our fans.

“Our new head coach will be announced very shortly.”