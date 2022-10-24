Michael Carrick is the new Middlesbrough manager

Luton’s Championship rivals Middlesbrough have appointed former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick as their new head coach.

The 41-year-old started his career at West Ham, before moving to Spurs in 2004 and then Old Trafford two years later, where he won the Premier League five times, plus the Champions League and FA Cup along with a host of other trophies.

Carrick joined the Red Devils’ coaching staff in 2018 and led the Reds three times as caretaker manager, as he takes over a Boro side who sacked Chris Wilder earlier this month and are currently fourth from bottom in the second tier following a goalless draw with Huddersfield on Saturday.

Chairman Steve Gibson told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to welcome Michael to the club.

"We had identified a number of potentials for the vacancy who we spoke with, and were impressed by all, but Michael was the outstanding candidate.

“Michael has the same values as the club, and we are very much aligned in our ambitions.

“We see Michael as the perfect fit for us and he believes this is the right club at the right time.”

The former England international added: “I’m really excited to be here and to be part of a club with such a deep history and tradition.

"Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year old boy, so it’s a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach.

"Growing up in the north-east myself I’m fully aware of what football means to people.

"It’s a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you’ve got for the game and for Boro.”