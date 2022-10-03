Luton's Championship rivals Middlesbrough sack manager Wilder after under a year in charge at the Riverside Stadium

Chris Wilder has been sacked by Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have become the latest Championship club to sack their manager, with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder sacked after not even a year in charge at the Riverside Stadium.

Following his appointment in November 2021, Wilder did lead the former Premier League side to seventh place last season, finishing five points behind the Hatters, who took the last play-off position.

However this term, the club have won just two matches, as Saturday’s defeat to bottom team Coventry left them sitting 22nd in the table, with five defeats, only picking up a mere 10-points.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Middlesbrough Football Club have terminated the contract of manager Chris Wilder with immediate effect.

“Leo Percovich will take over first team affairs in the interim basis, assisted by Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Lee Cattermole.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Chris and his staff for all their hard work over the past 11 months.”