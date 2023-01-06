Luton's Championship rivals Norwich appoint former Huddersfield and Schalke boss Wagner

New Norwich boss David Wagner

Luton’s Championship rivals Norwich City have appointed former Huddersfield Town and Schalke boss David Wagner as the club’s new head coach.

The 51-year-old German is best known for leading to the Terriers to the Premier League in 2017 and keeping them in the top flight the following season, while he has also been in charge of FC Schalke 04 and BSC Young Boys.

Wagner has signed a 12-month rolling contract at Carrow Road and will be joined by assistant head coach Christoph Bühler and Andrew Hughes, who will take up the position of first team coach, as speaking to the official Canaries website, the former USA international said: “This is a very special and proud moment for me.

"To be here, back in England, as the head coach of Norwich City is a huge honour.

“This is a new challenge for us all. Will it be easy? No.

"We have to leave what has happened in the past behind.

"If we want success, we have to be together.

"Together as a group of players, backroom staff and supporters.”

Sporting director Stuart Webber, who sacked Dean Smith after City’s 2-1 defeat to Luton on Boxing Day, with results seeing the club in 11th, three points behind the Hatters, now said: “We’re delighted that David and his staff have agreed to join the club.

“After speaking with David, who is someone I’ve known for a long time, he quickly became the outstanding candidate.

"His knowledge of our squad, vision, idea around football and working style is something that clearly aligns with our short, medium and long-term goals.

“We know we need to get to work and produce some positive performances.

"As always, results will follow if the performances are there.”