Luton's Championship rivals Oxford sign ex-Hatter Kioso for an undisclosed fee from Rotherham

McJannet, Williams and Tomlinson all on the move as well

Former Luton full back Peter Kioso has joined Town’s Championship rivals Oxford United for an undisclosed fee from Rotherham United.

The 24-year-old, who was at Dunstable Town as a youngster, moved to Luton in January 2020 from Hartlepool United, playing 22 times in total during his two and a half years in Bedfordshire. Having headed to Rotherham United in June 2022, he made 25 appearances for the Millers, spending the first half of last season on loan at Peterborough, with 25 outings and one goal.

Kioso has now headed to the U's, who won the League One play-off final by beating Bolton Wanderers 2-0 at Wembley, as discussing his reasons on moving to the Kassam Stadium, he told the club’s official website: “The reason I wanted to sign is because it’s a club that knows what direction they want to go in. I want to be part of that as the club have full belief and I do too. I want to help the team get stronger. There is a great team here and I need to show the boys why I deserve to be here.”

Peter Kioso in action during his time with the Hatters - pic: Liam Smith

Oxford boss Des Buckingham continued: “We are really excited to bring a player of Peter’s ability into our team. Peter brings a lot of qualities. He is a player that fits into the profile we are looking for at the right-back position and he will add to the way we want to play as a team. Not only that, but he is also a very good character so we feel he will add to the level we currently have at the club both on and off the pitch."

Meanwhile, three other ex-Hatters have been on the move in the transfer window, with academy graduate Cameron McJannet leaving Irish Premier Division side Derry City to join League Two Grimsby for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old never made a first team appearance while at Kenilworth Road, as he moved to Stoke City in August 2016.

He left the Potters for the Candy Stripes in 2020, going on to play nearly 150 games, before heading to Blundell Park earlier this month. Speaking to the Mariners official website, McJannet said: “I’m absolutely buzzing, when I first heard about it, I was excited by the possibility. The gaffer likes the look of what I can do on the pitch, defending and being good on the ball, hopefully I can bring that to the table.”

Ex-Hatters wingback Josh Williams has moved to National League North side Buxton Athletic. ​The 21-year-old spent two years at Kenilworth Road after being with Aston Villa and Crystal Palace as a youngster, making his debut in the 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Newport County in August 2022. Williams spent last season at National League South team Hemel Hempstead, as writing on Twitter, he said: “Delighted to be @Buxton_FC and the exciting challenge ahead.”