Luton's Championship rivals QPR appoint Wycombe boss Ainsworth as manager

Gareth Ainsworth has taken over at QPR

Luton’s Championship rivals QPR have appointed long-serving Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth as their new manager.

The 49-year-old takes over from Neil Critchley, who was sacked on Sunday, after a run of just one win from 12 games.

After spending more than a decade at the Chairboys, where he won promotion to the Championship in 2020, Ainsworth has returned to Loftus Road, to take over a club he made 152 appearances for as a player between 2003 and 2010.

On his appointment, Ainsworth, who also had two spells as caretaker manager during 2008-09, said “It has been a whirlwind two days and leaving Wycombe Wanderers was very tough because of the connection there.

“But this is QPR and when I spoke about something special forcing me away from Wycombe, this was pretty special.

“It’s the club where I was most known for playing and you get moments in your career that resonate with you forever.

“I loved my time here as a player and hopefully I can go on and love my time here as a manager as well.

“I really want to challenge myself. This is going to be a real challenge because the club is so special to me, and so huge as well.

“I want to get Loftus Road absolutely rocking again and I hope the fans will get right behind me and right behind the team.

“To be trusted by the board here and those above me, I want to be able to pay them back in droves.

"I will be giving my absolute everything for this football club.”

R’s director of football Les Ferdinand added: “After an encouraging start, this season has provided enormous challenges.

“We understand the frustration of the fans and are hugely grateful for their support.