Luton's Championship rivals Reading sign former England, Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham forward Andy Carroll

Luton's Championship rivals Reading have signed former Liverpool, Newcastle United and West Ham forward Andy Carroll on a short term deal.

The 32-year-old, who has also been capped nine times by England, scoring twice, was put pen to paper on a contract which will run until mid-January 2022 at the Madesjki Stadium this afternoon.

Carroll had been out of contract since leaving Newcastle in the summer following a campaign in which he netted once in 22 appearances for the Magpies.

Town visit the Royals in a month's time, on Saturday, December 18, as Reading boss Veljko Paunovic told the club's official website: “This is a deal which we have been working on for some time and are confident it is the right move for both player and club.

"Andy is looking for a new challenge in his career and we need a player with his quality and vast experience.