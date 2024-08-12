Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lowe leaves Deepdale following Blades defeat

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton’s Championship rivals Preston North End have announced manager Ryan Lowe has left the club by mutual consent after just one game of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 45-year-old, who joined the club in December 2021 from Plymouth Argyle, had led the Lilywhite to finishes of 13th, 12th and 10th during his two-and-a-half years in charge at Deepdale. However, after a 2-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United on Friday evening, Preston have decided to act, as a statement from North End director Peter Risdale on their official website said: “Following discussions that took place on Sunday 11th August, it was mutually agreed that now was an appropriate time for a change to be made.

“Ryan leaves with the thanks of everyone at the club for his hard work, dedication and commitment, and we wish him and his family the very best for the future. For the two upcoming fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City this week, Mike Marsh – accompanied by Peter Murphy and Ched Evans – will be in charge of the team. Arrangements beyond these two fixtures will be announced next week."

Ryan Lowe has left Preston - pic: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Lowe’s exit means a new man could be at the helm when Luton head to Preston on Saturday, August 24, as speaking after the defeat to the Blades, the ex-Bury boss had said: “We’ve lost to an ex-Premier League team that’s come down. Did we give them a run for their money? Yes we did. "Was it good enough at the top end to potentially get more chances? No, but we know that and we need to be better at the other end with our decision making, but it’s constructive criticism.”