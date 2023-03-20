Luton’s Championship rivals Wigan Athletic have been deducted three points after the club failed to pay their players wages again in March.

The Latics, who are bottom of the second tier, had been on 34 points, just five behind fourth bottom Cardiff, but now drop to 31 and trail the Bluebirds by eight with eight games to go.

A statement from the EFL said: “The Club had previously been charged and sanctioned for failing to adhere to the terms of the Standard Contracts that were in force between the Club and its Players in the months of June 2022, July 2022 and October 2022.

Wigan have been hit with a three point deduction

“This latest infringement by the Club to meet its obligations means the terms of the Agreed Decision the Club entered into with the EFL in January 2023 has been breached and the application of the suspended sporting sanction has been automatically triggered.

“In a further breach of the Agreed Decision, the Club’s owner has failed to deposit an amount equal to 125% of its forecast monthly wage bill in a designated Club account.

"This had been a key term of the Agreed Decision to help prevent the Club breaching EFL Regulations again, should there be future delays in the processing of overseas payments.

“Separately, new charges have now been issued to the Club following this latest instance of non-payment of player wages and for not complying with the Agreed Decision.