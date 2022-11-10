Leam Richardson has been sacked by Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic have sacked manager Leam Richardson just a few weeks after awarding him a new three year deal.

Richardson, who first arrived at the DW Stadium back in 2017 as assistant to Paul Cook, took charge himself in April 2021, leading the Latics to the League One title last season.

He hade made a good start to life in the Championship, with just two defeats from the opening 10 games, including a 2-1 victory at Luton in early September.

However, following a 2-0 win a Rotherham on October 1, Wigan have since lost eight games from their last 10 matches to drop down to second bottom in the table with 20 games gone.

Richardson had signed a new contract late last month after a meeting with the club's chairman Talal al Hammad in Bahrain, but a statement on the club’s official website this morning said: “Having looked at the recent run of form that is challenging the team’s status as a Championship club, the board have made the decision to make a change.

“The club would like to place on record it’s thanks to Leam for his efforts and dedication throughout his time at the Football Club, none more so than during the period of administration and his instinctive reaction that helped save the life of Charlie Wyke.

“A much-loved individual and someone who Latics fans will always hold in very high regard, Leam will always be welcomed back at the DW.

“We would like to wish both Leam and his family the very best for the future.

