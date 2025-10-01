Luton's clash against Huddersfield postponed due to international call-ups

U21s contest with Dunstable is also rearranged

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town’s League One clash against Hudderfield Town on Saturday, October 11 has been postponed due to international call-ups.

A statement on the Hatters’ official website said: “The club has received notification of sufficient call-ups for our players to represent their countries during the upcoming international window to request a postponement of the fixture at Kenilworth Road. A new date for the rescheduled fixture will be shared once confirmed with Huddersfield and the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tickets will be valid for the rearranged fixture, however if any supporters would like a refund, please contact the ticket office. We thank all Hatters for your support and apologise to anyone inconvenienced by this change.”

Luton's game against Huddersfield will be rearranged - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the U21s’ Beds Senior Cup trip to SSML Premier Division side Dunstable Town has been also been rescheduled. A statement released by Luton on Monday added: “The Hatters Under-21s' trip to Dunstable Town in the first round of the Beds Senor Cup has been rescheduled.

"The young Hatters were due to visit Creasey Park tomorrow night, Tuesday 30th September, but that fixture has been postponed and will now take place on Wednesday 29th October, with a 7.45pm kick-off. Tickets costing £9 for adults, £6 for concessions aged 60+ and £1 for Under-16s are available HERE. They will also be available to purchase at turnstiles on the night.”