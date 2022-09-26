Luton's clash with Reading picked for Sky Sports coverage
Town will face Royals in front of the cameras
Luton Town’s home match against Reading has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.
The midweek clash on Tuesday, November 1, kicks off at 7.45pm and will also be broadcast on the club’s iFollow as a co-exclusive.
Sky will confirm the channel the game will be shown on nearer the date, as Hatters fans not attending the match at Kenilworth Road and don’t have access to Sky Sports can purchase a £10 match pass to watch the fixture.
Paul Ince's side have made a good start to the season, sitting in third place with six wins and four defeats from their opening 10 games.
Most Popular
-
1
Retro gallery: Check out these fantastic Luton Town pictures, including training sessions from 100 years ago, fans on the way to the 1959 FA Cup final and the Hatters former England keeper Ron Baynham
-
2
LOAN WATCH: Hatters attacker Neufville on target for Sutton as Muskwe faces former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona star Fabregas
-
3
Horvath an unused sub as USA lose to Japan in international friendly
Ticket information for the match will be confirmed in due course.