Luton's clash with Reading picked for Sky Sports coverage

Luton will face Reading in front of the Sky TV cameras

Luton Town’s home match against Reading has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

The midweek clash on Tuesday, November 1, kicks off at 7.45pm and will also be broadcast on the club’s iFollow as a co-exclusive.

Sky will confirm the channel the game will be shown on nearer the date, as Hatters fans not attending the match at Kenilworth Road and don’t have access to Sky Sports can purchase a £10 match pass to watch the fixture.

Paul Ince's side have made a good start to the season, sitting in third place with six wins and four defeats from their opening 10 games.