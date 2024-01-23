Luton's club record signing linked with a transfer window move to Hull City
Luton’s club record signing Ryan Giles is rumoured to be in advanced talks to sign for Championship side Hull City.
The 23-year-old has been restricted to just 11 Premier League appearances this season despite signing for a fee believed to be around £5m from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer. Giles has started just two top flight matches since the 2-1 defeat to West Ham United on September 1 though, only playing 250 minutes of Premier League football in the last four months, as he has already been linked with a move to Leeds United during the window, while a host of other clubs are tipped to be after his signature as well.
However, Footy Insider has now claimed that Tigers boss Liam Rosenior is looking the most likely to snap up Giles, with discussions taking place over a loan deal that reportedly includes an obligation to buy at the end of the agreement. The left-footer is well versed to life in the Championship having starred for Middlesbrough last term, managing 11 assists in his 48 appearances while at the Riverside, also playing for Blackburn, Cardiff, Rotherham and Coventry.