Luton's club record signing linked with a transfer window move to Hull City

The 23-year-old has been restricted to just 11 Premier League appearances this season despite signing for a fee believed to be around £5m from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer. Giles has started just two top flight matches since the 2-1 defeat to West Ham United on September 1 though, only playing 250 minutes of Premier League football in the last four months, as he has already been linked with a move to Leeds United during the window, while a host of other clubs are tipped to be after his signature as well.