Luton's Conference-winning captain returns to Kenilworth Road as academy coach

Henry is back with the Hatters once more

Luton’s Conference-winning captain Ronnie Henry has returned to Kenilworth Road to work with the next generation of Town players after being named professional development phase assistant coach.

The 40-year-old, who played 87 times for the Hatters when they were a non-league side between 2012-14, lifting the Skrill Premier title during his final year in Bedfordshire, has rejoined his former team-mates Paul Benson and Alex Lawless as part of the Hatters’ academy set-up. Having previously taken change of Stevenage U18s, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster will now assist U21s lead coach Lawless and Joe Deeney with the U18s.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Henry, who is still playing, turning out for Isthmian League Premier Division side Potters Bar Town this season having had spells with Stevenage, Billericay and Royston Town after departing Kenilworth Road, said: “It’s a pleasure to be back to work alongside some brilliant people that I have had great times with.

“When the opportunity came up I couldn’t wait to get started. I have great memories from my playing days, so I’m hoping for more now in a coaching role where I’ll bring experience and knowledge to the young players. Knowing the football club and being a previous captain helps, but I know it takes hard work, high standards and a desire and determination to succeed. But as well as aiming to help the players become better footballers, I’ll be aiming to make them better human beings.”

Academy manager Benson added: “I’m really pleased to bring Ronnie back to the club as he will strengthen our coaching staff even further. He’s another member of staff who understands what it takes to play for this club. His knowledge and experience will be a massive asset to the players within the professional development phase. His character will fit in perfectly with the culture of the Academy and I’d like to welcome him back to the club he served so well as a player.”

Luton have also announced that Craig Alcock has been promoted to the position of head of coaching. The former Peterborough United, Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers defender initially joined Town as U15/U16 phase lead coach before stepping up to be PDP assistant coach last year and now replaces Dan Walder, who recently left to take up a new role at QPR.