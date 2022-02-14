Luton's Development squad head to Leighton for Beds Senior Cup clash

Corey Panter in action during Luton's 5-0 win at Dunstable in the last round

Luton Town' s Development squad are back in action on Tuesday night as they head to SSML Premier Division side Leighton Town in the Beds Senior Cup second round.

After bearing Dunstable Town 5-0 in the last stage, the Hatters are in action at Bell Close, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Leighton boss Paul Bonham said about the tie on the club's official Twitter page: "It's always a big challenge when you play a professional side, straight away we will be the underdogs and rightly so.

"We are expecting the Luton side to be mixed with scholars and some pros.

"The fitness, organisation in and out of possession will be nothing like we have faced this season, but the players have to embrace the occasion."