Luton's FA Cup clash with eight-times winners Chelsea will be shown live on BBC

Luton will host Premier League side Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round

Luton Town will host eight-times winners and last season's beaten finalists Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, March 2 with a 7.15pm kick-off, after the time and date was confirmed by the Football Association this afternoon.

It is the second season in a row that Nathan Jones' side have drawn the Premier League giants, losing 3-1 in the fourth round last term, although that match was played behind closed doors at Stamford Bridge due to coronavirus restictions.