Luton's FA Cup clash with eight-times winners Chelsea will be shown live on BBC
Time and date announced for fifth round fixture
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 5:29 pm
Luton Town will host eight-times winners and last season's beaten finalists Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, March 2 with a 7.15pm kick-off, after the time and date was confirmed by the Football Association this afternoon.
It is the second season in a row that Nathan Jones' side have drawn the Premier League giants, losing 3-1 in the fourth round last term, although that match was played behind closed doors at Stamford Bridge due to coronavirus restictions.
The clash will be screened live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with tickets for the visit of the European champions going on sale next Monday.