Luton's FA Cup opponents Wigan add former Liverpool defender and Arsenal youngster ahead of third round replay

Sierra Leone international Steven Caulker has joined Wigan Athletic

Luton’s FA Cup third round replay opponents Wigan Athletic have strengthened their squad by signing former Spurs and Liverpool defender Steven Caulker on a free transfer, plus Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez on loan until the end of the season.

Caulker, 31, has a huge amount of experience in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, QPR, Cardiff City and Liverpool, where he played with current Latics manager Kolo Toure, also representing Team GB at the London Olympics in 2012 and gaining one full England cap.

Since then he has played for Dundee, before moving to Turkey to play for Alanyaspor, Fenerbahçe, Gaziantep and Fatih Karagümrük, while also earning international honours with Sierra Leone after switching allegiances in October 2021.

Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez has joined Wigan on loan

On signing a deal until the end of the season, Caulker told the Latics official website: “The manager played a key part in myself coming here.

"I’m an experienced player and I’ve had 14-15 seasons under my belt, and for me, the most important thing is mutual respect with the manager.

“I feel this challenge at this time in my career is the right step for me.

"I’m excited to be back home and to be in the Championship again.

"There are lots of things (I want) to prove and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Meanwhile, Azeez, 20, is an England youth international, who moved to Arsenal at the age of five, and has played four times the Gunners U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy, before making his first-team debut in their UEFA Europa League victory at Dundalk.

Azeez went to Portsmouth on loan last term, scoring once in 10 appearances, while he has been at Spanish Second Division outfit UD Ibiza for the first half of the current campaign, playing 10 times.

Speaking to the Wigan website, he added: “It’s a big step up, and I’m ready to give my all for the team and the fans, and prove myself.

“Firstly, it was the confidence I had in the manager when he spoke to me.

"He wanted me to be a part of the team and help them (moving forward).

“That coming from an Arsenal legend is such an honour, especially with myself being an Arsenal fan.

"Working with Kolo is going to be an honour.”

